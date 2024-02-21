Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 980 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

IWV traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.29. 42,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.87 and its 200 day moving average is $260.86. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.44 and a 12 month high of $288.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

