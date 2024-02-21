Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,751,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,947 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,684,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,620,000 after buying an additional 1,652,253 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 82,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,619,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,114,829. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.