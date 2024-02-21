Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $180.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,042. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.93. The firm has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

