Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.34 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 329,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,574. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

