Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $3.08 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 49.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.34. The stock had a trading volume of 617,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.32. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

