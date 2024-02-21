Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,808. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.2055 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

