Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,061 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 243,881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 97.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 455,330 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,334,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after buying an additional 131,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HAL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. 2,124,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,169. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

