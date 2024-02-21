Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $617.04. The stock had a trading volume of 61,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $596.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $626.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

