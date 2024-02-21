Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 22,060 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,060 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

Fiserv stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.56. 586,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $126.88. The company has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $149.16.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

