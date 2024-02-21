Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 3,359 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,767. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

