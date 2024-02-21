Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 44 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $646.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $673.68.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $556.43.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

