Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 450 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after buying an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

ALB stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,606. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

