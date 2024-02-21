ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hawkins at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $17,272,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hawkins by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 177,318 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 284.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth $3,340,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $73.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

