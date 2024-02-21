ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at $166,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 55.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $598.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

