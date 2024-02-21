ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 59,800 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $50,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in BigCommerce by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,052 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $4,285,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $3,788,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIGC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

BIGC opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.83. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

