ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 404,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,935,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,274,000 after buying an additional 849,506 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,932,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after buying an additional 681,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 49,698 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $568.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

