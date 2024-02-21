ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,661 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,452 shares of company stock worth $9,901,225. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

