ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 19,226 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,226 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MiMedx Group worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 0.2 %

MDXG opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.