ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Stock Performance
Shares of CBZ stock opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sidoti lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
CBIZ Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
