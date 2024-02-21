ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 53,845 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,845 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Harvard Bioscience worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.85 million, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

