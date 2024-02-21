CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $16.56

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $15.20. CleanSpark shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 4,627,482 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on CLSK shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 39.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,200,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 338,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 124,488 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

