Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 3,587,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,973,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $770.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 707,389 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,386,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 135,971 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,777,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,797,154 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

