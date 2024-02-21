Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bruker by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.05. 169,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.82. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

