Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 144,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

