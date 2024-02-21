Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 1,300 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SCCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $64.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,959. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.