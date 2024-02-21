Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $147,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,313,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. New Street Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

