Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $24,916,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. 268,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

