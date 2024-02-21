Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $29,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,371,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,930,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 364,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 325,497 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

