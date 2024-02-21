Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $58,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,490. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

