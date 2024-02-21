Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 72,351 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,351 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.41. 842,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.40%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

