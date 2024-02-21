Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 242.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

