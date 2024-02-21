Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 10,830 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.41% of GXO Logistics worth $168,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 52,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

