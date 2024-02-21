Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 203,971 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,971 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Public Storage worth $173,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Public Storage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Up 3.0 %

PSA traded up $8.43 on Wednesday, reaching $292.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,803. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

