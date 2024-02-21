Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,843,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,657 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Charles Schwab worth $210,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 873,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,986 shares of company stock worth $7,878,217. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

