Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 195,451 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of ServiceNow worth $260,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NOW traded down $12.54 on Wednesday, reaching $740.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $736.99 and a 200-day moving average of $644.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,162 shares of company stock worth $7,123,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

