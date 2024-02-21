Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Automatic Data Processing worth $203,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.58 and a 200 day moving average of $239.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

