Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,934 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.78% of Capital One Financial worth $288,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.25. 1,108,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.