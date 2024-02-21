Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $160.41 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,262,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,504 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $160,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.82. 187,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $94.19.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

