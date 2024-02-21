Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $255.05 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,785 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $255,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.40. 742,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.07. The company has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

