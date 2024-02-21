Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $272.81 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,934,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388,215 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $272,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 163.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after buying an additional 10,168,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,009 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. 970,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

