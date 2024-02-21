Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,049,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $179,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. 428,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,663. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

