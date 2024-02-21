Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 13,843 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $301,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $5.16 on Wednesday, reaching $456.91. 593,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,200. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $474.17. The firm has a market cap of $428.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

