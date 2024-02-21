Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,190,344 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,585,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,190,344 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Pfizer worth $317,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,154,211. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.