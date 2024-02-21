Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 6,053 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $152,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.56. 372,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,331. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

