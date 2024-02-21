Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.28% of AvalonBay Communities worth $311,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 200.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.82. 27,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,084. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.41.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

