Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980,816 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.32% of Vertiv worth $187,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vertiv by 828.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 475,175 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vertiv by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,463. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

