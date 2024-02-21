CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Up 4.6%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 450,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,889,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

