Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of KOF stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a market cap of $168.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
