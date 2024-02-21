Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $173.30

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $173.30, but opened at $164.25. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $164.67, with a volume of 2,428,525 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on COIN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.85 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249,977 shares of company stock valued at $176,875,245 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,815,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 741.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,408,000 after buying an additional 1,182,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

