Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.650–0.050 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $552.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

